INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will fund a $1.3 million distribution of the opioid reversal agent naloxone to ensure the medication reaches Hoosiers who are at risk of drug overdoses, state officials have announced.

Overdose Lifeline, Inc., an Indiana nonprofit that helps those affected by substance use disorder, will distribute 35,000 doses of naloxone to first responders, families, friends and others who are likely to be the first on the scene if someone overdoses.