Hogan outlines mass vaccine plans for when more is available

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan outlined plans on Tuesday to put infrastructure in place to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations when a higher volume of doses becomes available, but he cautioned that demand will far exceed supply for some time.
Maryland will open six mass vaccination sites, including one at Six Flags America in Prince George's County near the nation's capital and another at the Baltimore Convention Center by Feb. 5, Hogan said. M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore also will serve as a vaccination site. Sites on the Eastern Shore and in western and southern Maryland are being planned.