DARIEN — A Darien High School student who died from sudden medical complications last week was a role model around town and a fixture of the hockey community.

Henry Farmer, 16, died on April 12 in Stamford, according to an obituary posted by the Lawrence Funeral Home in Darien.

Remembered as a “quiet leader,” Farmer was a longtime hockey player who started with the Darien Youth Hockey Association at just 5 years old, his obituary said.

Pat Gore, a DHS hockey assistant coach and a longtime youth hockey coach, called Farmer a “picture-perfect, happy-go-lucky young man” who was a leader in the locker room and on the ice.

Farmer was always working to get better at his hockey game and had been on the Junior Varsity hockey team at Darien High School for two years, eyeing a position on the varsity team next year, Gore said.

“It speaks volumes to what kind of kid Henry was that he really brought that close-knit locker-room community to the general public, his classmates, even downtown Darien with his friends,” Gore said. “He was the type of kid who’d say ‘Hey, watch me do this!’ and do it completely wrong, then come back with a chuckle.”

Gore, who has known Farmer since 2017, said Farmer will leave a lasting impression on him.

“Talking to a lot of people about him, it’s a huge loss for the Darien community,” Gore said. “He influenced many lives off the course, off the ice.”

Inspired by his grandfather and father, Farmer had recently developed a love of golf and played on the DHS golf team last spring. There, according to his obituary, he was “called out for his passion, sportsmanship as well as his excellent trash talking (a badge of honor).”

Farmer had a wide circle of close friends from all areas of his life and was “deeply regarded” by his coaches and teachers.

Those teachers made it a habit to ask “What’s it like to be Henry Farmer today” nearly daily, his obituary said.

Considered by many as a role model, Farmer was known for a hard work ethic, good sportsmanship and a “sheer love” of everything he did, his obituary said.

“Henry was such a light in many people’s lives with his infectious smile, laugh and sense of humor,” his obituary read.

He is survived by his parents Sima and Chip Farmer, twin sister, two younger sisters, grandparents and many other close relatives.

“He was such an immensely amazing person and will be missed beyond measure by his family who love him more than words can ever express,” his obituary reads. “Henry lived his best life everyday and those of us who were privileged enough to know him were so very lucky to be a part of his life.”

A funeral will be held at Noroton Presbyterian Church on Thursday at 1 p.m.

The family is asking for donations to the Darien Youth Hockey Association in lieu of flowers. Donations help hockey families in need of financial aid, according to the association.

“We, as one big hockey family, mourn together with the Farmers over this tragedy and will forever keep Henry in our hearts,” the Darien Youth Hockey Association said in a statement, adding that Farmer “exemplified what it is to be a great teammate, friend, brother and son.”