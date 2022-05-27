History teacher in Darien excited by ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity to give Memorial Day keynote address

DARIEN — A Middlesex Middle School history teacher who is behind the town’s program to honor veterans with street signs will be this year’s keynote speaker at the Memorial Day ceremony after the parade.
Lucy Berry, a longtime town resident who also attended Darien schools as a child, has been teaching American history at Middlesex for more than 20 years. She will deliver the address at about 11:30 a.m. at the Veterans Dedication Ceremony in Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery on May 30. The speech always follows the Memorial Day parade.