History Kids of Darien share passion for the past

Dominic Seibold, front, left, Connor Blenke, Katie Faye Davenport, Margaret Walter, Ian Holly; Anna Carey, back, left, Lily Donzeiser, Clara GouldingMissing: Camila Regaldo, Lauren GrandonNot pictured: Sarah Lexow Keena, Adult supervisor, Youth Education less Dominic Seibold, front, left, Connor Blenke, Katie Faye Davenport, Margaret Walter, Ian Holly; Anna Carey, back, left, Lily Donzeiser, Clara GouldingMissing: Camila Regaldo, Lauren GrandonNot pictured: ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close History Kids of Darien share passion for the past 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Darien students with a combined love of history have put their passion into a purpose — the History Kids of Darien.

In addition to working at the Museum of Darien, the former Darien Historical Society, Clara Goulding and Dominic Seibold, both 17, have written history articles for The Darien Times on behalf of the club.

Clara attends Hopkins High School in New Haven and has been volunteering at the museum since ninth grade. Dominic attends Darien High School.

The History Kids club is made up of students at the high schools or middle schools who are interested in history.

The Museum of Darien’s Sarah Lexow Keena said the History Kids were previously called student docents of the historical society. Lexow Keena runs youth education at the Historical Society.

“We have meetings in my driveway or on Zoom,” she said.

Lexow Keena said the museum has had a group of students volunteering there for the past five years. Currently, there are 11 “History Kids.”

The kids have been spearheading the articles hat have been running in The Darien Times.

Additionally, during the school year, the History Kids held Docent Sundays. They gave tours at the Bates Scofield House, part of the Museum of Darien.

“We help out at different outreach events and with exhibits,” Clara said.

They typically volunteer one Sunday for three hours a month, as well as some special occasions. Those include a sit down with Santa and holiday party. They tell scary stories around Halloween, as well as serve snacks.

“History has always been a passion of mine. My family are avid lovers are history. I’ve been surrounded by it. I love researching and finding fun little stories in history. Being able to give tours and work with these history kids is getting even closer to history,” Dominic said.

“It’s always been something at school I always really like to pursue. I really like to write about different aspects of history and research different aspects of history,” Clara said.

“We can bring a more personal aspect to it. When you’re giving tours, you can see people make a personal connection with history,” Clara said.

“A lot of people have lived in town for a long time but really don’t know much about the history of their town that they’ve grown up in. It’s nice to be able to spread little bits of information with the town,” she said.

For the articles, Clara choose topics that she thinks would be of interest to people, and the kids “bounce ideas off one another.”

They begin each article with a question that would draw the reader into the topic.

In regard to volunteering, Dominic said, “It’s a very collaborative effort. We always try to offer a helping hand if need be.”

Lexow Keena said Clara originally came up with the idea for the articles.

“We wrote a list of different things to write about. The list has grown. I proof it and go over it with them,” she said.

The History Kids has also played a role with the town’s Bicentennial Committee, whose work has been pushed back due to the pandemic.

Dominic said they have helped sell merchandise for the bicentennial. All the History Kids were at the town’s 200th anniversary opening night.

Lexow Keena said she put together a socially distanced internship for Dominic and Clara this summer. The History Kids helped third graders when they went on a field trip to the Museum of Darien.

“We show them the old house and compare items from then to now,” Lexow Keena said.

“They have been instrumental in helping me with creating a Powerpoint presentation, using still photography and video taping,” she said.

Clara and Dominic said they both like researching and learning about everything in the town that they both grew up in and still live in.

Dominic said he started a history club at Darien High School at the beginning of last year.

“It’s a place where like-minded history lovers can get together after school and talk about history related stuff. It’s a great way of getting people more interested in the subject,” he said.

“We want to try to fill that role of being a forum for students to talk about history, filling that void for the love and sake of history,” Dominic said.

As president of the history club, he was asked to be the sole student member of the time capsule sub-committee of the Darien 2020 bicentennial committee. “Hopefully once we receive all necessary approvals, we will solicit donations from each school in town,” he said.

Anyone interested in joining the History Kids is welcome. Send an email to historykidsofdarien@gmail.com.