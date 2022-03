BARNEGAT LIGHT, N,J, (AP) — An historic lighthouse in southern New Jersey will soon be shuttered for several months as it undergoes a $1.3 million renovation.

The Barnegat Lighthouse, located at the northernmost tip of Long Beach Island, will close to visitors on Monday, and the construction work is expected to continue there through October, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced Friday. Barnegat Lighthouse State Park, though, will remain open while the work proceeds.