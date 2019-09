Hindley School holds back-to-school bash

Hindley kicked off the start of the school year by celebrating school spirit at the Hindley Bash, an all-school, family event held on Friday, Sept. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m on Hindley field with pizza, hot dogs, games, live music and the Kona Ice truck.