Hilton Head requires beachgoers to fill the holes they dig

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Hilton Head Island is the latest South Carolina beach to require people to fill in holes they dig before they leave for the day.

Town Council voted Tuesday to also ban large shovels and holes deeper than 1 foot (30 centimeters).

The Island Packet of Hilton Head reported the ordinance was supported by advocates of sea turtles who say large holes can confuse and stop turtle hatchlings as they make their first trip to the ocean.

Supporters say the rules would make the beach safer.

Several other beach communities, including Myrtle Beach and Kiawah Island have similar rules.

