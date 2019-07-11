  • The craggy summit of 9,415-foot Mount Stuart dominates the view from the 4,800-foot level of the Domerie Peak Trail east of Snoqualmie Pass. Photo: Karen Sykes/Special To The Post-Intelligencer
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a hiker who was last seen July 4 has been found at the bottom of a cliff near Snoqualmie Pass.

The King County Sheriff's Office says the 46-year-old man was reported missing to Renton police Tuesday by family members.

A detective soon after found the man's car at the Snow Lake trail head and crews began looking for him.

The search resumed Wednesday morning when crews found the body at the bottom of a 300-foot (91-meter) cliff. The sheriff's office says it appears the man slipped and fell.

The King County Medical Examiner will release his name and cause of death.