Highway patrol recovers man's body a Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (AP) — Divers for the Missouri State Highway Patrol have recovered the body of a man who went missing after a canoe he was in flipped at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The patrol said two men were fishing from the canoe Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses said one of the men caught a fish and apparently stood up, causing the canoe to flip. The other man was able to swim to safety.

The man's body was found in 17 feet of water Wednesday afternoon.

Neither man has been identified.