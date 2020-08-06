Highland Farm postpones picnic due to storm cleanup

Due to the cleanup efforts in town in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias, and with so many residents still without power, the Highland Farm picnic has been postponed once again.

The picnic was scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 9. It had originally been scheduled for Aug. 2, but was delayed due to rain.

While a new date has not yet been announced, it will be rescheduled soon, according to Darien Parks & Recreation Program Supervisor Jami Gore.

Highland Farm is in the location of the former Ox Ridge Hunt Club. The half-mile walking loop is the first one in the town of Darien that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.