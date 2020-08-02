Highland Farm community picnic postponed to Aug. 9

Due to impending rain, Highland Farm’s community picnic, scheduled for today, Sunday, Aug. 2, is being postponed to next Sunday, Aug. 9, at the same scheduled time, 5 to 7 p.m.

For more, read here: Community picnic to celebrate opening of Highland Farm

Preregistration is required through Parks and Recreation. To register, visit the Darien Parks & Recreation website, darienct.gov and search Community Picnic/Soft Opening for Highland Farm.

Highland Farm is in the location of the former Ox Ridge Hunt Club. It’s about a half-mile walking loop and it’s the first ADA compliant walking loop in the town of Darien.