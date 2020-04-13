High winds, coastal flooding predicted Monday afternoon, power outages possible

High winds are predicted and a coastal flood warning is in effect for Darien and the surrounding area until 6 p.m. Monday.

As a result of the harsh weather prediction, the regular Covid-19 testing at Darien High School on Mondays has been rescheduled to Tuesday.

Wind

High winds of 30 to 40 mph and gusts of up to 65 mph are expected for areas of southern Connecticut and southeast New York until 6 p.m. Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Even sturdy and well secured tent structures could be damaged. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The National Weather Service says people should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Those who must drive should use caution.

As Eversource continues operating under its COVID-19 pandemic plan, the energy company is closely monitoring the powerful rain and wind storm expected to impact New England Monday. While adhering to its strict social distancing, hygiene and enhanced sanitation measures to safeguard the health and well-being of workers and customers, Eversource said the energy company’s line and tree crews are ready to respond to any damage or outages caused by this storm.

Flooding

A coastal flood advisory is in effect from 1 to 6 p.m. High tide in Stamford is predicted to be about 5 p.m.

Minor to locally moderate coastal flooding and shoreline impacts during Monday afternoon high tide in southern Fairfield, southern New Haven, and other coastal Connecticut counties.

The flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Residents should expect around one to locally two feet of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Localized areas of 2 to 2 1/2 ft of inundation are possible.

Several roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Vehicles parked in the most vulnerable areas near the waterfront may become flooded.

Breaking waves of 4 to 6 ft along the south shore of Connecticut will result in beach erosion and wave splashover onto shoreline roads and properties, with localized damage to shoreline structures possible.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.

The full forecast

Today

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 62. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 32 to 37 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers before 10pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 45. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.