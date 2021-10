SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A high school senior in South Carolina’s Upstate region has been shot to death outside a restaurant.

Elijah “E.J.” Smith of Simpsonville was killed Sunday night in a parking lot outside the Tipsy Taco in Simpsonville, WYFF-TV reported.

Smith was involved in an altercation with another person in the parking lot, the local coroner said. Smith was taken to a hospital, where he died before dawn on Monday.

Smith was a senior at Hillcrest High School, according to the Greenville County School District.

Simpsonville police say they arrested a 19-year-old suspect on charges that include murder.