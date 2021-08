DARIEN - Tara Ochman, Democratic candidate for first selectman, kicked off a “listening tour” this past week, visiting store owners, realtors and restaurant managers to better understand their needs.

Ochman said in her discussions with business owners, she learned these individuals want to hear from, and be heard by, town officials.

“They thrive when the town facilities and infrastructure that they rely upon are in good shape,” Ochman said. “Available parking, good sidewalks, well-marked crosswalks - all of these drive shoppers into downtown and make Darien a vibrant, busy commercial center.

“We need to keep investing in that kind of basic infrastructure and give our local businesses the full support that they need,” Ochman added.

Ochman said businesses also need residents to patronize their stores this summer.

“The pandemic has been tough on everyone, especially our local restaurants,” Ochman said. “My family and I make it a point to shop and eat locally, and I really urge residents to do the same. Local business depends on local customers.”

Since launching her campaign in July, Ochman has visited with the management or ownership at local spots including NEAT, Baubles, Danny’s Cycles, BarVida and Morley Darien.

“I absolutely want to speak with you,” Ochman said to businesses. “If you’re running a business here in Darien, I want to hear what you’re struggling with and how town leadership can help.”