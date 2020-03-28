Helping Hands: Depot club seeking donations to fill Human Services’ supply closet

The Depot's Helping Hands are raising funds for the Department of Human Services' household good closet. The Depot's Helping Hands are raising funds for the Department of Human Services' household good closet. Photo: The Depot Photo: The Depot Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Helping Hands: Depot club seeking donations to fill Human Services’ supply closet 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Depot’s Helping Hands Club is seeking donations to a GoFundMe to stock the Department of Human Service’s household goods closet.

“The closet is an invaluable resource to any individual, especially families, who are struggling financially. It provides them with essential everyday goods such as hygiene products and cleaning supplies which are not covered by food stamps,” the Depot’s GoFundMe page said.

The club had scheduled a household goods collection this month, but due to the pandemic, they are asking for monetary contributions to purchase the needed items instead.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively affected so many people in our community. Faced with previous financial strain and the onset of unemployment they desperately need support,” they said.

More info: HelpingHandsDarien@gmail.com or www.dariendepot.com