Helen Ainson holds annual Toys for Tots fundraiser in Darien

Toys to be donated are collected at the Toys for Tots holiday fundraiser at Helen Ainson in Darien, Conn. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The boutique clothing shop usually holds a fashion show for its annual Toys for Tots fundraiser, but opted for a more intimate and scaled-down version of the event this year.

DARIEN — Helen Ainson opted to hold their annual Toys for Tots fundraiser in a different way, much like many others this year. Forced to get creative because the usual fashion show for the destination clothing store was impeded by the pandemic, long-time owner Erica Jensen opted to do an socially distant, pandemic-minded event that included an outdoor fire pit to continue to collect for Toys for Tots.

Attendees were also able to write checks to Helen Ainson’s neighbor, Darien Toy Box.