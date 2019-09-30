Heavy rains drench NE Minnesota, NW Wisconsin

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Heavy rain in northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin is testing roadways with high water.

Three to 5 inches of rain drenched parts of Pine, Carlton and Douglas counties on Monday, leading to flash flood warnings. The National Weather Service warned motorists to watch out for road closures and stay away from flooded roads.

Hydrologist Steve Gohde tells the Star Tribune the counties will "have some roadwork to be doing."

Gohde says the Nemadji River that wends from Pine County to Lake Superior via Wisconsin is especially prone to flooding, and was expected to crest near Superior, Wisconsin, on Tuesday.

