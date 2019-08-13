Heavy rain, possible thunderstorms hitting Darien Tuesday

A hazardous weather outlook is in place for Darien and the tri-state area Tuesday. A few heavy downpours are expected Tuesday into Tuesday night. Localized flash flooding is possible, with urban and poor drainage flooding more likely.

The full forecast:

Tuesday

A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night