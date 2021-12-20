Hearing starts in Hawaii's order to de-fuel Navy tanks

HONOLULU (AP) — Officials with Hawaii’s Health Department testified Monday about past problems with a Navy fuel storage facility blamed for contaminating Pearl Harbor drinking water, including corroding steel tanks, behind-schedule maintenance and tanks that haven’t been inspected in more than 20 years.
The state issued an emergency order to stop running the underground tanks and remove the fuel after tests in recent weeks detected petroleum in the Navy’s tap water system. The Navy is contesting the order, which prompted an evidentiary hearing that started Monday and could continue Tuesday.