Hearing clinic, pharmacy visit and a Valentine’s Day party upcoming at Mather Center

Upcoming senior programming events at the Mather Center, 2 Renshaw Road. More info: 203-656-7490

Audiology Concierge: Hearing Clinic

Monday, Feb. 10 at 10:30 to 1:30

Audiology Concierge will offer free 45 minute appointments. Appointments will be available for hearing tests, hearing aid cleaning and repair, wax inspection, and listening demonstrations. Spots fill up quickly and appoints must be reserved. To reserve a spot please see Marcy for available times.

Ct Pharmacy: The History Of Pharmacy

Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 12:30

The history of pharmacy as an independent science is quite old. The origins of pharmaceutical dates back to the first third of the 19th century which is when the first historiographies; that while not touching all aspects of pharmaceutical history is the starting point for the final start of this science. CT Pharmacy will have some interesting facts on the history and origin of the pharmacy as well as facts about some of the original medications used in pre-historic and middle ages.

Valentine’s Day Party

Friday, Feb. 14 —Lunch ($5) at 12, entertainment at 12:30

Valentine’s Day isn’t just for couples - everyone can celebrate! The Mather Center will have some fun activities as well as a few prizes. Attendees can come dressed in their best Valentine themed outfit for a chance to win. Music (and dancing) will be provided by David Allen.