Health officials report 88 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials reported no new deaths and 88 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, most of them connected to a hog processing plant in Guymon.

The Department of Health said 64% of its new positive cases were in Texas County in the Oklahoma Panhandle, where Seaboard Farms employs about 2,700 workers at the plant.

The department and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been working with local health officials to increase testing and contract tracing to contain and mitigate the spread of the virus in the region.

As of Monday, there were nearly 5,400 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, although the actual number of those infected is thought to be much higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can have the disease without showing symptoms. A total of 288 people have died from COVID-19 in Oklahoma, nearly half of whom were residents of nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.