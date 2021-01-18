Hawaii lawmakers face tough choices amid pandemic recession AUDREY McAVOY, Associated Press Jan. 18, 2021 Updated: Jan. 18, 2021 9:06 a.m.
HONOLULU (AP) — Cut spending, raise taxes or perhaps both. Hawaii lawmakers face tough choices as they convene a new legislative session this week amid a pandemic that has pummeled tourism, the state's biggest industry, and depleted tax revenue.
Lawmakers expect to spend time addressing how to spend federal funds allocated to help Hawaii test for the coronavirus, distribute vaccines and bolster hospitals. They’ll also consider how to help Hawaii’s economy recover from the public health crisis. One possibility is to promote the expansion and improvement of broadband internet so it’s easier for people to work and study at home.