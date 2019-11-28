Hawaii highway closed by lava in 2018 eruption to reopen

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A highway that was cut off by lava flow from an eruption on Hawaii’s Big Island was expected to be reopened Wednesday.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Wednesday that portions of Highway 132 were covered by lava during the 2018 eruption of the Kilauea volcano.

The Department of Public Works says the highway has been restored to two paved travel lanes and shoulders.

Work to repair the roadway in the Puna area began June 10.

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim has expressed gratitude for the work by state and federal agencies to reopen the highway.

The Federal Highway Administration granted a three-month extension in October to complete the work, which originally had a deadline of Oct. 5 to qualify for 100% reimbursement from the agency.

___

Information from: Hawaii Tribune-Herald, http://www.hawaiitribune-herald.com/