Hawaii dairy removing wastewater lagoons in deal with state

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The state-mandated removal of wastewater lagoons at a Hawaii dairy has commenced.

West Hawaii Today reported Monday the state Department of Health has announced Big Island Dairy's lower lagoon is no longer operational.

Health officials say the lagoon was scheduled to be fully removed by the end of last week.

Officials say the upper lagoon was expected to be removed after the lower lagoon's removal was complete.

The owners of the Hawaii Island facility announced in November they would discontinue dairy and milk processing operations.

The state and Big Island Dairy entered an agreement in March addressing numerous discharges of wastewater containing manure into state waters during the past two years.

The agreement's conditions included the owners terminating operations and paying $79,000 by June.