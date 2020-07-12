Have you seen this guy? Special toy missing

One young boy in Darien is missing his special toy. His mom thinks he might have lost him at Weed Beach.

We’ve all experienced that one special, worn out toy in either our own childhood or for our children. That one fuzzy friend we tuck in next to them each night when they go to bed.

And now, one young boy in Darien is currently heartbroken missing that special guy. So much so that his mom, Paola Ayora, says the family is offering $100 ransom.

“My son lost his VERY special bear last weekend. He thinks he left it at weed beach. He is SO sad without his special buddy. If anyone found it, please let me know! We have offered $100 for his ransom!” Ayora posted on Facebook. She told The Darien Times her son has been crying every night.

If anyone has seen the bear or has any info on where he can be located, please email sshultz@darientimes.com.