Haskell fees hold steady, despite switch to virtual classes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Haskell Indian Nations University students are complaining after learning they will still pay the same amount for a fee that typically covers housing, food and activities, even through classes will be taught fully online in the fall because of the coroanvirus.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the university's website shows that Haskell students will be charged $715 for the online fall semester, the same price on-campus students were previously charged. Off-campus students, meanwhile, previously paid $240 per semester.

“With the pandemic going on I was thinking that we would at least have our fees reduced or, if not, I thought I would be paying off-campus fees,“ said senior Michael King.

Haskell is a tuition-free institution, but students must pay semester fees. The university spokesman didn't immediately respond to requests for comment from the Journal-World.

Jared Nally, editor of the student newspaper, The Haskell Indian Leader, which first reported on the issue, called the updated fees a “significant increase” to what off-campus students normally pay. And now students who live on their own will have to pay those fees on top of paying for their own living and food expenses, he said.

Haskell’s Student Government Association wrote a message to the administration expressing its “unified frustration about the unjust fee.”