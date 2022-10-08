Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in LA, where he once reigned ANDREW DALTON, AP Entertainment Writer Oct. 8, 2022 Updated: Oct. 8, 2022 11:12 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Five years after women's stories about him made the #MeToo movement explode, Harvey Weinstein is going on trial in the city where he once was a colossus at the Oscars.
Already serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York, the 70-year-old former movie mogul faces different allegations including several that prosecutors say occurred during a pivotal Oscar week in Los Angeles. Jury selection for an eight-week trial begins Monday.