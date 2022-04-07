Hartford or Darien: Who should set the rules for affordable housing?

DARIEN — Town officials and residents are wading into the perennial legislative debates around proposed state-mandated housing guidelines, as lawmakers in Hartford try to push several housing bills forward that could impact Darien.
One of the most prominent and controversial, HB 5429, would have required municipalities to prioritize developments near passenger rail or commuter stations “as of right,” meaning developers would not need to seek special zoning permission from the town if they wanted to construct housing development within a half-mile of all rapid transit centers.