Harry Bergen returns to Summer Nights Friday

This Friday, Aug. 2, Darien Summer Nights welcomes back Harry Bergen’s Mods & Rockers. Harry and his band have been playing the best of the 60’s music to adoring fans at Grove Street Plaza for years. This summer, Harry will be joined with band members from The Sun Kings, a local Beatles tribute band. Together they are sure to rock the plaza with your favorites from the 60’s including the Beatle’s greatest hits.

Darien Summer Nights also welcomes to the concert series, the addition of Flour Water Salt Bread. This season, they have been selling their unbelievable artesian pizza by the slice to rave reviews. Bring your family and friends and enjoy dinner and great music together. Arrive early as doors open at Flour Water Salt Bread at 5 p.m. Music starts at 6 p.m. sharp.

Baywater Properties, Grove Street Plaza, The Corbin District and The Darien Chamber of Commerce encourage residents to come out this summer to Darien Summer Nights at what has become an incredible community gathering for all ages.