Harlem fire kills 1, injures 2

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 100 New York City firefighters are battling a blaze in a Harlem building that left one person dead and two others badly hurt.

Fire officials say the fire was reported Friday at about 2:30 p.m. on West 131st Street near Fifth Avenue.

Authorities did not immediately provide the names of the victims.

According to some media reports, there may have been a shooting in the building before the fire started.