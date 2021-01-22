Hank Aaron, baseball's one-time home run king, dies at 86 PAUL NEWBERRY, AP National Writer Jan. 22, 2021 Updated: Jan. 22, 2021 11:52 a.m.
FILE - Hall of Famer Hank Aaron waves to the crowd during Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Cooperstown, N.Y., in this Sunday, July 28, 2013, file photo.
FILE - Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron sits for a portrait after receiving his COVID-19 vaccination at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, in this Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, file photo.
FILE - Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron smiles as he is honored with a street named after him outside CoolToday Park, the spring training baseball facility of the Atlanta Braves, in North Port, Fla., in this Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, file photo.
5 of5
ATLANTA (AP) — Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Friday. He was 86
The Atlanta Braves said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep. No cause of death was given.