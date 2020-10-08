Halloween youth window painting contest returns

The Darien Youth Commission is holding the 23rd annual Halloween window painting contest on Saturday, Oct. 24. The contest is open to middle and high school students.

Teams of up to five members must pre-register by downloading a form, completing it and returning to DYC office. Forms can be scanned and email to asillars@darienct.gov, mail or drop-off at Town Hall in drop-box located in Town Hall lobby).

Following Darien Health Department guidelines, all participants must wear face masks and teams are expected to maintain social distancing. Teams can have as many as five members, but are not required to have five.

Equipment required includes assorted art brushes, water (for mixing paints, pails, empty cans or other containers for mixing the paints, masking tape to mark window borders, newspaper to spread below to catch paint, a large box or bag for garbage, and participants are encouraged to wear warm clothing. Paints will be distributed at 9:30 a.m. on the morning of the contest.

Registration must be received by Oct. 20. Participants must contact the Darien Youth Commission office after school on Thursday, Oct. 22 for window assignments.

Further details and the required forms can be found at http://www.darienct.gov/yc.