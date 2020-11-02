Halloween photo shoot raises money for Darien’s Corbin Cares

DARIEN — Corbin Cares, a philanthropic collaboration which began March to support local businesses and feed those in need and on the front lines, is going back to work for the Darien community.

A fundraising photo session held at the “Haunted House” on 34 Old Kings Highway South on Halloween has already raised $1,200 toward funding monthly appreciation lunches for local school teachers and staff, as well as meals for Darien EMS workers, volunteer firefighters and members of the police department. Organizers are still counting and accepting donations.

Artist Brian Kaspr painted the soon-to-be demolished house on Old Kings Highway South in festive Halloween colors in partnership with The Corbin District. Kaspr said he loved sharing art with others, and especially enjoyed creating artwork for children to appreciate.

The developers of The Corbin District plan to demolish the building in the next few weeks, as part of the first phase of their downtown project. Kaspr has worked with the district in the past, painting the “Love Abundantly” mural in front of Green & Tonic.

Four local photographers — Katharine Calderwood, Bambi Riegel, Mary Wade, and Ben Larrabee — who carried out the Front Steps Project at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, offered family photo sessions in front of the painted “Haunted House.” Participants were asked to make a minium donation of $50 to benefit Corbin Cares.

“Knowing that there continues to be so much need, I thought this would be a fun and meaningful way to continue our efforts around this family-focused holiday,” said Calderwood, who initially proposed The Front Steps project in Darien after being inspired by the initiative in Massachusetts. Front Steps Halloween is being held in other parts of the country as well, she said.

The photo session marks Corbin Cares’ second townwide effort to help those in need. Earlier this year, the organization provided nearly 12,000 meals to front-line hospital workers and food-insecure individuals and families throughout Fairfield County, as well as Darien seniors. With help from the community and The Darien Foundation, Corbin Cares raised over $200,000 to fund this mission. The group will also provide meals for other Darien residents and neighbors as the need rises over the winter months.

All participants received certificates from Barrett Bookstore and EGG New York, as well as a free JoyRide indoor cycling class under the tent at The Corbin District.