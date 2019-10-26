Halloween is Thursday — how Darien is celebrating

A Halloween 'spirit' greets drivers on the Post Road in Darien.

Calling all spooky and not so spooky Halloween fans — Darien has a variety of ways for you to celebrate.

But first, use caution as per these safety tips from the Darien Police Department.

Sunday, Oct. 27

On Sunday, you have several choices for all ages.

The 16th annual Darien Nature Center Halloween Hoot and Howl event is on Sunday, Oct. 28, from 4 to 6 p.m., for the younger ghosts and goblins.

The not-too-spooky Halloween party will feature festive outdoor play, magic shows, children’s campfire stories, crafts, refreshments, face painting, games with prizes, s’mores, animal encounters, and more! Costumes are voluntary.

Also on Sunday, from 2 to 3 p.m., the Darien Library is featuring a showing of the 1966 animated special It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, the Peanuts gang celebrates Halloween, with Linus hoping that, finally, he will be visited by The Great Pumpkin, while Charlie Brown is invited to a Halloween party.

Have a ‘thirst’ for the more historical side of scary?

Hear the chilling true story, Vampires in New England, with Dr. Nick Bellantoni, Connecticut’s Archaeologist Emeritus, during the Darien Historical Society’s Historical Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m.

Vampire folklore was rampant in New England from 1780 to the 1890s, and a combination of disciplines helps archaeologists to discover more about this period in New England history, said Bellantoni, who has been dubbed Connecticut’s “Indiana Jones.”

For the more traditional scary, you can’t miss Post 53’s annual haunted house on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The afternoon will be filled with exciting events and fun games for kids of all ages. The haunted house offers three different levels of fright. There will also be ambulance tours, pumpkin decorating, face painting, and many more games and treats! CPR/AED training will be offered to any adults or children interested. Admission is free and all donations will support Post 53. Darien EMS - Post 53 Headquarters, 0 Ledge Road, Darien.

A Trunk or Treat will be held at Noroton Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3 to 5 p.m. Noroton Presbyterian Church. Fill your trunk with treats, decorate it (if you so wish), bring the kids and go trick or treating from car to car. No crossing streets, long dark driveways and LOTS of fun! Please keep the costumes and decorations appropriate and not scary.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

The Darien Library is holding a Halloween story time from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

The Depot Youth Center is holding its SADD Halloween Party on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 7 to 8 p.m. More info visit dariendepot.com.

Halloween, Oct. 31

On Thursday, Oct. 31, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., the Darien Library is hosting a HallowTeen Party.

Feeling too old to trick or treat? Come to the Library instead! Grab some candy and treats, play games, watch the DCOM classic, "Halloweentown", and hang out with your friends to celebrate Halloween. Costumes encouraged but not required. Open. Ages 12-18.

Then, from 4 to 4:30 p.m. the library is hosting a Halloween Crafts event. Come and celebrate the holiday in the Children's Library by joining us for a special "crafternoon" that will put you in a spooky mood! Open. Ages 3 and up.

Also on Halloween, seniors are invited to the Mather Center’s Halloween celebration with with Kenny Cappetta. The lunch is at 12 ($5) and entertainment begins at 12:30.

Kenny Cappetta will sing some favorite hits and old standards - and a few spooky numbers to celebrate Halloween! Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in costume for a chance to win a “best costume” prize! So dust off your dancing shoes and enjoy an afternoon with music and friends. The entertainment and costume judging will start right after lunch at 12:30. The Mather Center is at 2 Renshaw Road, below Town Hall.

Did we miss your event? Email editor@darientimes.com and we will update. Happy Halloween week!