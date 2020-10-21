Halloween drive-in movie to be held at Darien beach

DARIEN — The Darien Youth Commission and Parks & Recreation Departments are sponsoring a drive-in movie at the beach for Halloween. “E.T., the Extra-Terrestrial,” will be shown at Pear Tree Point Beach on Oct. 30. Showtime is 6 p.m. and gates open for parking 5 p.m. The movie, sponsored by the Darien Library, is two hours.

The 1982 film is about a young boy named Elliot who befriends a lost space alien who is trying to return to his home planet.

This event is free, however, advance registration is required. Registration begins at noon Thursday and is limited to 60 cars. Information (registration links and event guidelines) can be found at www.darienct.gov/yc or www.darienct.gov/parkrec.

Per the Darien Health Department, movie viewing must take place in your vehicle. When outside your vehicle for any reason, attendees must wear masks and maintain social distancing.

For additional information or questions, email youthcommission@darienct.gov