Haiti prosecutor asks judge to charge, probe PM in slaying

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's chief prosecutor on Tuesday asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the slaying of the president and asked officials to bar him from leaving the country, a move that could further destabilize a country that seemed to be calming after turmoil that followed the assassination and a recent major earthquake.
The order filed by Port-au-Prince prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude came on the same day that he had requested Henry meet with him and explain why a key suspect in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse called him twice just hours after the killing.