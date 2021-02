Contributed photo

The Darien Library is hosting an exploration of the breathtaking scope, and imagination of Singer, and Songwriter Anaïs Mitchell's Tony-winning musical,“Hadestown,” via a lecture. Noted Musicologist Gil Harel, Ph.D, will discuss this vision of the ancient love story. This virtual event will take place Feb. 16, at 7 p.m.

Register on Darien Library’s website at: darienlibrary.org/event/4814