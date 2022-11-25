HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Saskatoon

Ice 6, Blades 3

First Period

1. Winnipeg, Sward 1 (Pederson, McClennon) 18:37.

Penalties — Molendyk Sas (tripping) 3:02; McClennon Wpg, Watterodt Sas (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 7:04; Harmacy Wpg (roughing) 7:04; Lies Sas (tripping) 10:57.

Second Period

2. Saskatoon, Roulette 8 (Watterodt, Saunderson) 4:07.

3. Winnipeg, Geekie 13 (Sward) 7:37.

4. Winnipeg, Zloty 6 (McClennon) 17:32 (pp).

Penalties — Medernach Wpg (tripping) 1:28; Winnipeg bench (too many men, served by Medernach) 13:50; Pillar Sas (hooking) 17:14.

Third Period

5. Winnipeg, Nash 11 (Geekie) 4:16.

6. Saskatoon, Pillar 4 (Wright, Lies) 5:50 (pp).

7. Saskatoon, Lies 4 (Pillar, Molendyk) 11:20 (pp).

8. Winnipeg, Pederson 13 (Zloty, McClennon) 14:24 (pp).

9. Winnipeg, Shilo 4 (Nash, Zloty) 19:29 (en).

Penalties — McClennon Wpg (tripping) 4:55; Friesen Wpg (holding) 7:12; Sward Wpg (kneeing) 10:44; Molendyk Sas (holding) 14:18.

Shots on goal by

Winnipeg 10 4 6 _ 20 Saskatoon 9 12 12 _ 33

Goal — Winnipeg: Hauser (W, ). Saskatoon: Elliott (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Winnipeg: 2-4; Saskatoon: 2-6.

Referees — Bob Millette, Bryce Sebastian. Linesmen — Tanner McGregor, Levi Schutz.

Attendance — 3,003 at Saskatoon.