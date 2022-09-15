Skip to main content
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Regina

Pats 3, Ice 2 (OT)

First Period

1. Regina, Valis 2 (Bateman, Plaisier) 8:17.

2. Winnipeg, Benson 2 (Brinson) 18:57.

Penalties — Rowan Reg (cross checking) 8:17; Berge Reg (boarding) 8:47; Segafredo Wpg (roughing) 8:47.

Second Period

3. Regina, Spencer 2 (Valis, Bateman) 3:50 (pp).

4. Winnipeg, Benson 3 (unassisted) 8:38.

Penalties — Harmacy Wpg (interference) 3:20; Woo Wpg (holding) 6:21; Armstrong Reg (slashing) 11:23; Harmacy Wpg (cross checking) 19:59.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Rowan Reg (holding) 12:20.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Winnipeg 13 8 6 2 _ 29
Regina 7 10 6 2 _ 25

Goal — Winnipeg: Maddocks (15 shots, 13 saves), Cowan (8:38 second, 10 shots, 9 saves). Regina: Kieper (17 shots, 15 saves), MacInnes (W, 9:46 second, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Winnipeg: 0-3; Regina: 1-3.

Referees — Tarrington Wyonzek, . Linesmen — Sean Dufour, Lucas Nagel.

Attendance — 00 at Regina.

Written By