HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Prince Albert
Ice 3, Raiders 2
First Period
1. Winnipeg, McClennon 17 (Lambos, Pederson) 6:55.
2. Prince Albert, Usau 10 (Stepanov, Protas) 16:03.
3. Winnipeg, Pederson 11 (Harsch, Lambos) 17:02.
Penalties — None.
Second Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Form Wpg (boarding) 6:42; Guhle Pa (slashing) 15:49.
Third Period
4. Prince Albert, Usau 11 (Stepanov, Protas) 1:05.
5. Winnipeg, McClennon 18 (Krebs) 2:31.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Winnipeg
|5
|4
|5
|_
|14
|Prince Albert
|9
|6
|11
|_
|26
Goal — Winnipeg: Hughes (W, ). Prince Albert: Bilous (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Winnipeg: 0-1; Prince Albert: 0-1.
Referees — Adam Byblow, Ben Croker. Linesmen — Jordan Carriere, Troy Semenchuk.
Attendance — 2,664 at Prince Albert.
