HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Edmonton

Oil Kings 7, Ice 1

First Period

1. Edmonton, Souch 8 (Demek, Williams) 4:05.

2. Edmonton, Neighbours 2 (Guenther) 4:52.

3. Edmonton, Neighbours 3 (Guhle, Guenther) 5:00.

4. Edmonton, Guhle 5 (Prokop, Sourdif) 10:18.

Penalties — Wiebe Edm (boarding; misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 12:47; Newell Wpg (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 12:47; Newell Wpg, Wiebe Edm (major, major-fighting) 12:47; Friesen Wpg, Demek Edm (roughing) 14:42.

Second Period

5. Edmonton, Souch 9 (Williams, Demek) 6:57.

6. Edmonton, Guhle 6 (Souch, Guenther) 17:09.

7. Edmonton, Demek 3 (Souch, Guenther) 19:11 (pp).

Penalties — Williams Edm (tripping) 1:43; Guenther Edm (tripping) 8:17; Woo Wpg (tripping) 13:16; McClennon Wpg, Kubicek Edm, Neighbours Edm (roughing) 18:43; McClennon Wpg (checking to the head) 18:43; Winnipeg bench (roughing, served by Brown) 18:43; Streule Wpg (holding) 19:35.

Third Period

8. Winnipeg, McClennon 8 (Pederson) 17:20.

Penalties — Brown Wpg (delay of game) 6:35; Neighbours Edm (boarding) 11:21; McClennon Wpg, Wiebe Edm (roughing) 12:45; Finley Wpg, Wiebe Edm (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 12:45.

Shots on goal by

Winnipeg 11 2 7 _ 20 Edmonton 13 15 9 _ 37

Goal — Winnipeg: Alexander (L, ), Hauser (10:18 first, 28 shots, 25 saves). Edmonton: Cossa (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Winnipeg: 0-3; Edmonton: 1-4.

Referees — Steve Papp, Mark Pearce. Linesmen — Chad Huseby, Cody Huseby.

Attendance — 00 at Edmonton.