HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Brandon
Wheat Kings 6, Royals 3
First Period
1. Brandon, Greig 16 (Schmiemann) 15:23.
2. Brandon, McCallum 16 (unassisted) 15:53.
3. Brandon, Reinhardt 23 (Greig, Iorio) 18:29.
4. Brandon, Burzan 25 (McCartney) 19:55.
Penalties — Thorpe Bdn (face off violation) 3:44.
Second Period
5. Victoria, Haden 16 (Prowse, Fizer) 15:27 (pp).
6. Victoria, Oliver 14 (Haden, Fizer) 17:39 (pp).
Penalties — Iorio Bdn (kneeing) 1:40; Gannon Vic (hooking) 4:11; McCartney Bdn (elbowing) 7:29; Greig Bdn (inter. on goaltender) 14:51; Salame Bdn (tripping) 17:31; Prowse Vic (high sticking) 19:28.
Third Period
7. Brandon, Iorio 2 (Nychuk, McCartney) 7:34 (pp).
8. Brandon, Burzan 26 (Kallionkieli) 13:16.
9. Victoria, Tracey 18 (Prowse, Haden) 14:27 (pp).
Penalties — Schultz Vic (tripping) 7:25; Warm Vic (tripping) 8:55; Reinhardt Bdn (roughing; misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 13:41; Miller Vic, Reinhardt Bdn (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 13:41; Miller Vic (interference) 17:02; Prowse Vic, Chiasson Bdn (roughing) 18:56.
Shots on goal by
|Victoria
|12
|20
|16
|_
|48
|Brandon
|14
|9
|14
|_
|37
Goal — Victoria: Farkas (11 shots, 8 saves), Evanoff (L, 18:29 first, ). Brandon: Patera (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 3-6; Brandon: 1-5.
Referees — Brayden Arcand, Kyle Kowalski. Linesmen — Ryan Cooke, Layne Richardson.
Attendance — 3,408 at Brandon.