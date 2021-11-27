Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Tri-City

Giants 3, Americans 1

First Period

1. Tri-City, Mutala 1 (Haynes, Brown) 5:17.

Penalties — Mount Van (delay of game) 9:51; Mutala Tc (holding) 11:40.

Second Period

2. Vancouver, Thorpe 6 (Cotton, Sourdif) 7:00 (pp).

Penalties — Moravec Tc (kneeing) 6:02; Andregg Tc (interference) 8:16; Sourdif Van (high sticking) 19:55.

Third Period

3. Vancouver, Sourdif 8 (Thorpe, Lysell) 2:30.

4. Vancouver, Lysell 5 (Cotton) 17:06.

Penalties — Greenway Tc (roughing) 2:44; Langkow Van (slashing) 2:44; Brown Tc (tripping) 4:15; Ernst Tc (delay of game) 4:58; Thorpe Van (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 5:11; Lysell Van (high sticking) 18:05.

Shots on goal by

Vancouver 9 12 15 _ 36
Tri-City 5 9 8 _ 22

Goal — Vancouver: Vikman (W, ). Tri-City: Suchanek (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Vancouver: 1-5; Tri-City: 0-4.

Referees — Mark Pearce, Dexter Rasmussen. Linesmen — Steven Fleming, Max Lucas.

Attendance — 2,623 at Tri-City.