News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Swift Current-Regina

Broncos 5, Pats 2

First Period

1. Swift Current, McGinley 3 (Ward) 15:39.

Penalties — Sadhra-Kang Sc (high sticking) 7:40; Brook Reg (hooking) 16:11; McGinley Sc (hooking) 18:05.

Second Period

2. Swift Current, Filmon 9 (Pelletier, Ward) 5:22.

3. Swift Current, Hvidston 4 (unassisted) 15:52.

Penalties — Brook Reg (slashing) 9:34; Bettahar Sc (cross checking) 13:19; Brook Reg (tripping) 18:55.

Third Period

4. Regina, Suzdalev 7 (Svozil, Bedard) 6:02 (pp).

5. Regina, Svozil 2 (Suzdalev, Bedard) 7:18 (pp).

6. Swift Current, Filmon 10 (unassisted) 16:42.

7. Swift Current, Davies 3 (Hvidston) 18:45 (en).

Penalties — Oremba Reg (tripping) 1:38; Birnie Sc (delay of game) 4:29; Hvidston Sc (delay of game) 7:07; Wyrostok Sc (hooking) 8:23; Davies Sc (charging) 10:41; McGinley Sc (clipping) 13:54.

Shots on goal by

Swift Current 8 11 6 _ 25
Regina 15 11 16 _ 42

Goal — Swift Current: Alexander (W, ). Regina: Kieper (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 0-4; Regina: 2-8.

Referees — Bobby Jo Love, Corey Koop. Linesmen — Brayden Glynn, Brent Vandermeulen.

Attendance — 3,552 at Regina.

