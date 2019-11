HKO-WHL-Sums-Swift Current-Brandon

Wheat Kings 5, Broncos 0

First Period

1. Brandon, Reinhardt 7 (Ritchie, Schmiemann) 15:41.

Penalties — Schneider Bdn (major-kneeing major, misconduct) 8:32; Culling Sc (inter. on goaltender) 2:52; Culling Sc, Lambos Bdn (major, major-fighting) 2:52; Lambos Bdn (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 2:52; Buchanan Sc (checking to the head) 3:39; Chorney Sc (slashing) 12:42.

Second Period

2. Brandon, Ritchie 2 (Burzan, Greig) 19:28 (pp).

Penalties — Sambrook Sc (major-check/behind major, misconduct) 18:06.

Third Period

3. Brandon, McCartney 7 (Greig, Burzan) 15:03 (pp).

4. Brandon, Ginnell 2 (unassisted) 16:14.

5. Brandon, Ritchie 3 (Chiasson, Lambos) 19:07.

Penalties — King Sc (inter. on goaltender) 0:53; Greig Bdn (hooking) 9:39; Puutio Sc (interference) 11:13; King Sc (high sticking) 14:09.

Shots on goal by

Swift Current 13 5 6 _ 24 Brandon 18 16 19 _ 53

Goal — Swift Current: Klassen (L, ). Brandon: Kruger (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 0-2; Brandon: 2-6.

Referees — Fraser Lawrence, Bryce Sebastian. Linesmen — Lane Gramiak, Kelsey Mahoney.

Attendance — 3,593 at Brandon.