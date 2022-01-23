Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Tri-City

Americans 4, Chiefs 1

First Period

1. Tri-City, Mutala 11 (Huo, Lajoie) 15:53.

Penalties — Andregg Tc (roughing) 5:31.

Second Period

2. Tri-City, Mutala 12 (unassisted) 4:29.

3. Tri-City, Huo 11 (Bouchard, Lajoie) 8:40 (pp).

4. Tri-City, Mutala 13 (Lajoie, Huo) 14:29.

Penalties — Weinstein Spo (tripping) 7:27.

Third Period

5. Spokane, Kovgoreniya 2 (Cunningham, Hayes) 17:54.

Penalties — Gross Spo (roughing) 4:48; Weinstein Spo (high sticking) 8:56; Swetlikoff Spo (high sticking) 13:26; Gizowski Spo (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 13:26.

Shots on goal by

Spokane 7 15 8 _ 30
Tri-City 10 12 12 _ 34

Goal — Spokane: Beaupit (L, ). Tri-City: Suchanek (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 0-1; Tri-City: 1-5.

Referees — Mike Campbell, Corey Koop. Linesmen — Steven Fleming, Max Lucas.

Attendance — 2,686 at Tri-City.