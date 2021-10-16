Skip to main content
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Tri-City

Chiefs 3, Americans 0

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Wiles Spo (delay of game) 9:15; Cheveldayoff Spo (roughing) 13:00; Lajoie Tc (slashing) 19:59.

Second Period

1. Spokane, Hughes 4 (Wiles, Finley) 0:53 (pp).

Penalties — Finley Spo, Ferguson Tc (roughing) 4:14; Brown Tc (boarding) 4:14; Lane Spo (charging) 14:39; Greenway Tc (cross checking) 19:12.

Third Period

2. Spokane, Finley 2 (Toporowski, Larson) 7:43.

3. Spokane, Gross 2 (Proske, Swetlikoff) 13:11 (pp).

Penalties — Crampton Spo (holding) 9:13; Jean Jr. Tc (too many men) 11:30; Crampton Spo, Freer Tc, Sloan Tc (misconduct, game misconduct) 15:58; Freer Tc () 15:58.

Shots on goal by

Spokane 12 8 13 _ 33
Tri-City 10 5 3 _ 18

Goal — Spokane: Beaupit (W, ). Tri-City: Boyko (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 2-5; Tri-City: 0-4.

Referees — Mark Heier, Ian Jendro. Linesmen — Steven Fleming, Cameron Wetmore.

Attendance — 2,468 at Tri-City.