Chiefs 7, Americans 2

First Period

1. Spokane, Ginnell 12 (Zummack, Toporowski) 16:54 (pp).

2. Tri-City, Platz 3 (unassisted) 19:59.

Penalties — Ginnell Spo (tripping) 2:27; Platz Tc (tripping) 15:08.

Second Period

3. Spokane, Mattson 10 (Toporowski, Smith) 3:25 (sh).

4. Spokane, Toporowski 13 (Mattson) 4:05 (sh).

5. Tri-City, Mutala 17 (Lawson, McAndrews) 4:46.

6. Spokane, Mattson 11 (Toporowski, Smith) 5:38 (pp).

Penalties — Larson Spo (tripping) 3:13; Geraghty Tc (delay of game) 4:13; Hughes Spo, Lambert Tc (major, major-fighting) 6:02.

Third Period

7. Spokane, King 9 (Hughes) 3:13.

8. Spokane, Hughes 14 (Smith, Beckman) 8:47 (pp).

9. Spokane, MacNeil 1 (Atchison, Reller) 12:59.

Penalties — Huo Tc (slashing) 7:08.

Shots on goal by

Spokane 20 11 17 _ 48
Tri-City 5 5 9 _ 19

Goal — Spokane: Porter Jr. (W, ). Tri-City: Geraghty (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 3-3; Tri-City: 0-2.

Referees — Mike Campbell, Nick Panter. Linesmen — Brett Mackey, Michael McGowan.

Attendance — 5,571 at Tri-City.