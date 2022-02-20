HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Portland

Winterhawks 9, Chiefs 1

First Period

1. Portland, Nguyen 13 (O'Brien) 1:20.

2. Portland, Hanus 13 (Litke, Chyzowski) 9:16.

3. Portland, Kozak 25 (Hanus, Dureau) 14:24 (pp).

Penalties — Hayes Spo, Smythe Por (major, major-fighting) 9:33; Kozak Por (boarding) 11:45; Bertholet Spo (slashing) 13:41.

Second Period

4. Portland, Klassen 19 (Hanus, Stefan) 7:42.

5. Spokane, Gudelj 2 (Weinstein) 13:24.

Penalties — Lane Spo, Gauthier Por, Hanus Por (roughing) 4:50; Crampton Spo (cross checking) 10:25; Lane Spo (holding) 14:55; O'Brien Por (tripping) 17:23.

Third Period

6. Portland, Cagnoni 7 (Stefan) 5:27.

7. Portland, Klassen 20 (Stefan, Mori) 14:22.

8. Portland, O'Brien 9 (McCleary, Cagnoni) 16:24 (pp).

9. Portland, Schelter 8 (Hanus, Alscher) 17:23 (pp).

10. Portland, O'Brien 10 (Klassen, McCleary) 18:19 (pp).

Penalties — Streek Spo, Alscher Por (major, major-fighting) 6:40; Cheveldayoff Spo, Kozak Por (major, major-fighting) 7:18; Portland bench (unsportsmanlike cnd., served by Litke) 7:18; Klassen Por (hooking) 7:36; McCarry Spo (embellishment) 7:36; O'Brien Por (roughing) 12:16; McCarry Spo (double minor, roughing) 12:16; Hughes Spo, Litke Por (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 12:16; Crampton Spo, Hanas Por (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 15:20; Bertholet Spo (misconduct, game misconduct; major, major-boarding) 15:20; Cheveldayoff Spo (major, checking to the head) 15:20.

Shots on goal by

Spokane 6 9 6 _ 21 Portland 16 21 24 _ 61

Goal — Spokane: Beaupit (L, ). Portland: Gauthier (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 0-4; Portland: 4-5.

Referees — Jarrod Boman, Jeff Ingram. Linesmen — Ron Dietterle, Joe Mahon.

Attendance — 3,146 at Portland.